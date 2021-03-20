Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 19

Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55

Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45

Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42

N. Arizona 82, FIU 69

Saturday, March 20 Consolation Semifinal

Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51

FIU vs. Abilene Christian, 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal

Stetson vs. Cleveland St., 2:30 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 Seventh Place

FIU-Abilene Christian consolation loser vs. Loyola Chicago, Noon

Third Place

N. Arizona_Portland loser vs. Stetson-Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.

Consolation Final

FIU-Abilene Christian consolation winner vs. Manhattan, 2:30 p.m.

Championship

N. Arizona-Portland winner vs. Stetson-Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.

