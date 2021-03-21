Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 19

Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55

Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45

Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42

N. Arizona 82, FIU 69

Saturday, March 20 Consolation Semifinal

Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51

FIU 78, Abilene Christian 61

Championship Semifinal

Cleveland St. 64, Stetson 54

Portland 80, N. Arizona 65

Sunday, March 21 Seventh Place

Loyola Chicago 74, Abilene Christian 55

Third Place

N. Arizona 51, Stetson 48

Consolation Final

FIU 59, Manhattan 58

Championship

Portland vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.

