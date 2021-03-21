Trending:
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 9:20 pm
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 19

Cleveland St. 68, vs. Manhattan 55

Stetson 49, Loyola Chicago 45

Portland 67, Abilene Christian 42

N. Arizona 82, FIU 69

Saturday, March 20
Consolation Semifinal

Manhattan 56, Loyola Chicago 51

FIU 78, Abilene Christian 61

Championship Semifinal

Cleveland St. 64, Stetson 54

Portland 80, N. Arizona 65

Sunday, March 21
Seventh Place

Loyola Chicago 74, Abilene Christian 55

Third Place

N. Arizona 51, Stetson 48

Consolation Final

FIU 59, Manhattan 58

Championship

Cleveland St. 67, Portland 64

