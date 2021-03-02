Tuesday, Mar. 2
EAST
Hofstra 63, Northeastern 60
Rutgers 74, Penn St. 56
Temple 89, Memphis 66
SOUTH
Campbell 65, UNC-Asheville 34
Presbyterian 61, Winthrop 41
South Florida 65, UCF 62
Tulane 77, East Carolina 60
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 63
IUPUI 86, Oakland 64
Milwaukee 77, Youngstown St. 68
Wright St. 74, N. Kentucky 56
SOUTHWEST
Cincinnati 65, Houston 57
Utah Valley 60, Tarleton St. 58
Wichita St. 85, Tulsa 77, OT
