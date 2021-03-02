On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Mar. 2

EAST

Hofstra 63, Northeastern 60

Rutgers 74, Penn St. 56

Temple 89, Memphis 66

SOUTH

Campbell 65, UNC-Asheville 34

Presbyterian 61, Winthrop 41

South Florida 65, UCF 62

Tulane 77, East Carolina 60

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 63

IUPUI 86, Oakland 64

Milwaukee 77, Youngstown St. 68

Wright St. 74, N. Kentucky 56

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 65, Houston 57

Utah Valley 60, Tarleton St. 58

Wichita St. 85, Tulsa 77, OT

___

