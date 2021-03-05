On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 3:00 pm
Friday, Mar. 5

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 64, Bryant 58

Iona 65, Monmouth (NJ) 51

Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57

Providence 63, Butler 61

St. Francis (Pa.) 69, CCSU 62

St. John’s 65, Xavier 57

St. Peter’s 58, Marist 51

Wagner 73, Mount St. Mary’s 68, 2OT

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 70, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Ark.-Pine Bluff 57, MVSU 53

Belmont 67, Murray St. 49

FAU 77, Charlotte 73

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Liberty 60

Georgia 78, Kentucky 66

Kennesaw St. 78, Lipscomb 62

Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53

Mercer 81, Furman 71

NC State 68, Virginia Tech 55

Old Dominion 57, W. Kentucky 55

South Alabama 73, Arkansas St. 64

South Carolina 75, Alabama 63

Stetson 89, Jacksonville 64

Syracuse 68, Florida St. 67

UNC-Wilmington 75, Towson 65

UT Martin 69, Tennessee Tech 56

Wofford 75, ETSU 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 86, Indiana St. 52

Creighton 56, Georgetown 42

Drake 77, Valparaiso 67

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64

Illinois St. 64, Loyola of Chicago 61

Missouri St. 87, Evansville 54

N. Iowa 67, S. Illinois 56

New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 40

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 77, LSU 58

Texas State 94, Georgia Southern 61

UALR 75, Coastal Carolina 64

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 76, UC Santa Barbara 46

California Baptist 66, Seattle 64

Loyola Marymount 74, Portland 56

Montana St. 81, Sacramento St. 66

New Mexico 71, Colorado St. 62

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Pacific 55

UC Irvine 79, Long Beach St. 70

