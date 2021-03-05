Friday, Mar. 5
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 64, Bryant 58
Iona 65, Monmouth (NJ) 51
Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57
Providence 63, Butler 61
St. Francis (Pa.) 69, CCSU 62
St. John’s 65, Xavier 57
St. Peter’s 58, Marist 51
Wagner 73, Mount St. Mary’s 68, 2OT
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 70, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Ark.-Pine Bluff 57, MVSU 53
Belmont 67, Murray St. 49
FAU 77, Charlotte 73
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Liberty 60
Georgia 78, Kentucky 66
Kennesaw St. 78, Lipscomb 62
Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53
Mercer 81, Furman 71
NC State 68, Virginia Tech 55
Old Dominion 57, W. Kentucky 55
South Alabama 73, Arkansas St. 64
South Carolina 75, Alabama 63
Stetson 89, Jacksonville 64
Syracuse 68, Florida St. 67
UNC-Wilmington 75, Towson 65
UT Martin 69, Tennessee Tech 56
Wofford 75, ETSU 64
MIDWEST
Bradley 86, Indiana St. 52
Creighton 56, Georgetown 42
Drake 77, Valparaiso 67
Illinois 72, Minnesota 64
Illinois St. 64, Loyola of Chicago 61
Missouri St. 87, Evansville 54
N. Iowa 67, S. Illinois 56
New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 40
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 77, LSU 58
Texas State 94, Georgia Southern 61
UALR 75, Coastal Carolina 64
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 76, UC Santa Barbara 46
California Baptist 66, Seattle 64
Loyola Marymount 74, Portland 56
Montana St. 81, Sacramento St. 66
New Mexico 71, Colorado St. 62
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Pacific 55
UC Irvine 79, Long Beach St. 70
