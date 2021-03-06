Trending:
By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 3:00 pm
1 min read
      

Saturday, Mar. 6

EAST

Creighton 83, Seton Hall 76

Maryland 88, Penn St. 61

UConn 77, St. John’s 41

SOUTH

Belmont 83, UT Martin 75

Charlotte 83, FAU 73

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Liberty 50

Grambling St. 72, Alabama A&M 68

Jackson St. 64, Alabama St. 62

Lamar 68, McNeese St. 60

Louisiana-Lafayette 65, South Alabama 46

Louisville 72, Syracuse 59

NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61

Northwestern St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 45

SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 64

SE Louisiana 75, New Orleans 48

South Carolina 67, Tennessee 52

Stetson 68, Jacksonville 64, OT

Troy 103, Texas State 90, OT

UALR 75, Georgia St. 68

MIDWEST

Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 69

Baylor 93, Kansas 67

Bradley 80, Indiana St. 58

Buffalo 69, Bowling Green 68, OT

Cent. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 68

Drake 71, Valparaiso 66, OT

Illinois St. 60, Loyola of Chicago 45

Indiana 74, Purdue 59

Iowa 83, Nebraska 75

Kent St. 64, Akron 58

Marquette 68, Providence 43

Michigan 63, Northwestern 58

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 54

Missouri St. 85, Evansville 44

N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 41

Nebraska-Omaha 52, S. Dakota St. 40

New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 47

North Florida 77, Bellarmine 49

Ohio 84, Miami (Ohio) 70

South Dakota 89, Oral Roberts 66

Toledo 59, E. Michigan 55

Villanova 78, DePaul 72, OT

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 64, Incarnate Word 55

Alcorn St. 57, Prairie View 53

Appalachian St. 54, Texas-Arlington 46

Georgia 74, Texas A&M 68

Houston Baptist 78, Texas A&M-CC 70

North Texas 75, Rice 66

Southern U. 53, Texas Southern 50

Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 57

Tarleton St. 63, Rio Grande 52

FAR WEST

California Baptist 62, Seattle 46

Hawaii 70, UC Davis 60

Long Beach St. 80, UC Irvine 62

San Francisco 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63

Santa Clara 83, Loyola Marymount 68

UC Davis 54, Hawaii 46

UC San Diego 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT

UC Santa Barbara 78, Cal Poly 68

