Saturday, Mar. 6
EAST
Creighton 83, Seton Hall 76
Maryland 88, Penn St. 61
UConn 77, St. John’s 41
SOUTH
Belmont 83, UT Martin 75
Charlotte 83, FAU 73
Florida Gulf Coast 65, Liberty 50
Grambling St. 72, Alabama A&M 68
Jackson St. 64, Alabama St. 62
Lamar 68, McNeese St. 60
Louisiana-Lafayette 65, South Alabama 46
Louisville 72, Syracuse 59
NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61
Northwestern St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 45
SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 64
SE Louisiana 75, New Orleans 48
South Carolina 67, Tennessee 52
Stetson 68, Jacksonville 64, OT
Troy 103, Texas State 90, OT
UALR 75, Georgia St. 68
MIDWEST
Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 69
Baylor 93, Kansas 67
Bradley 80, Indiana St. 58
Buffalo 69, Bowling Green 68, OT
Cent. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 68
Drake 71, Valparaiso 66, OT
Illinois St. 60, Loyola of Chicago 45
Indiana 74, Purdue 59
Iowa 83, Nebraska 75
Kent St. 64, Akron 58
Marquette 68, Providence 43
Michigan 63, Northwestern 58
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 54
Missouri St. 85, Evansville 44
N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 41
Nebraska-Omaha 52, S. Dakota St. 40
New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 47
North Florida 77, Bellarmine 49
Ohio 84, Miami (Ohio) 70
South Dakota 89, Oral Roberts 66
Toledo 59, E. Michigan 55
Villanova 78, DePaul 72, OT
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 64, Incarnate Word 55
Alcorn St. 57, Prairie View 53
Appalachian St. 54, Texas-Arlington 46
Georgia 74, Texas A&M 68
Houston Baptist 78, Texas A&M-CC 70
North Texas 75, Rice 66
Southern U. 53, Texas Southern 50
Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 57
Tarleton St. 63, Rio Grande 52
FAR WEST
California Baptist 62, Seattle 46
Hawaii 70, UC Davis 60
Long Beach St. 80, UC Irvine 62
San Francisco 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63
Santa Clara 83, Loyola Marymount 68
UC Davis 54, Hawaii 46
UC San Diego 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT
UC Santa Barbara 78, Cal Poly 68
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments