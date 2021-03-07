On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

March 7, 2021 3:00 pm
Sunday, Mar. 7

EAST

Maine 67, Albany (NY) 47

SOUTH

Mercer 60, Wofford 38

NC State 58, Louisville 56

Troy 66, Appalachian St. 63

MIDWEST

W. Illinois 60, UMKC 59

