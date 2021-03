By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Mar. 9

EAST

Rider 44, Monmouth (NJ) 41

Siena 74, Niagara 65

SOUTH

South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44

Tulane 83, Temple 73

MIDWEST

South Dakota 66, Nebraska-Omaha 43

Wright St. 53, IUPUI 41

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 66, Portland St. 50

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.