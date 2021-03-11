Trending:
Sports News

Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 8:59 pm
8 min read
      
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
American Athletic Conference
At Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, Texas
First Round
Monday, March 8

Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64

Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67

Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 9

Tulane 83, Temple 73

South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44

UCF 53, Cincinnati 43

Houston 73, East Carolina 63

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10

South Florida 51, Tulane 47

UCF 81, Houston 39

Championship
Thursday, March 11

South Florida vs. UCF, 10 p.m.

America East Conference
At Higher-seeded Teams
Quarterfinals
Sunday, Feb. 28

UMass Lowell 72, NJIT 52

Albany (NY) 49, New Hampshire 43

Semifinal
Sunday, March 7

Maine 67, Albany (NY) 47

Stony Brook 75, UMass Lowell 55

Championship
Friday, March 12

Maine vs. Stony Brook, 5 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference
At Greensboro Coliseum
Greensboro, N.C.
First Round
Wednesday, March 3

Boston College 67, Pittsburgh 56

Second Round
Thursday, March 4

Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 71

Syracuse 67, Boston College 61

Virginia Tech 72, Miami 64

Clemson 68, Notre Dame 63

Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5

Louisville 65, Wake Forest 56

Syracuse 68, Florida St. 67

NC State 68, Virginia Tech 55

Georgia Tech 60, Clemson 57

Semifinals
Saturday, March 6

Louisville 72, Syracuse 59

NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61

Championship
Sunday, March 7

NC State 58, Louisville 56

Atlantic Sun Conference
At Kennesaw, Ga.
First Round
Wednesday, March 10

Jacksonville 55, Kennesaw St. 52

Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62

Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47

North Florida 86, North Alabama 74

Liberty 88, Bellarmine 59

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb, 2 p.m.

Liberty vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
Wednesday, March 10
At UD Arena
Dayton, Ohio

Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61

George Washington 62, George Mason 56

Second Round
Thursday, March 11

LaSalle 72, Duquesne 68, OT

VCU 69, Davidson 52

Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT

Richmond vs. George Washington, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12

Dayton vs. LaSalle, 11 a.m.

Rhode Island vs. VCU, 2 p.m.

Fordham vs. Massachuesetts, 5 p.m.

St. Louis vs. George Washington, 8 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, March 13

Dayton-LaSalle winner vs. Rhode Island_VCU_Davidson winner, 1 p.m.

Fordham_Massachuesetts-St. Joseph’s winner vs. St. Louis_Richmond-George Washintonwinner, 4 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, Noon

Big East Conference
At Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, Conn.
First Round
Friday, March 5

St. John’s 65. Xavier 57

Providence 63, Butler 61

Creighton 56, Georgetown 42

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 6

UConn 77, St. John’s 41

Villanova 78, DePaul 72, OT

Marquette 68, Providence 43

Creighton 83, Seton Hall 76

Semifinals
Sunday, March 7

UConn 84, Villanova 39

Marquette 64, Creighton 59

Championship
Monday, March 8

UConn 73, Marquette 39

Big Sky Conference
At CenturyLink Arena
Boise, Idaho
Monday, March 8
First Round

Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51

N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68

Sacramento St. 65, Montana 58

Tuesday, March 9
Quarterfinals

Idaho St. 66, Portland St. 50

N. Colorado 63, S. Utah 59

Idaho 67, N. Arizona 53

Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 55

Wednesday, March 10
Semifinals

Idaho St. 65, N. Colorado 55

Idaho 80, Montana St. 64

Friday, March 12
Championship

Idaho St. vs. Idaho, 2 p.m.

Big South Conference
At Higher-seeded Teams
First Round
Saturday, March 6

SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 64

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 8

High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63

Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62

Campbell 54, Winthrop 41

Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69

Semifinals
Thursday, March 11

High Point 75, Gardner-Webb 58

Campbell 54, Longwood 39

Championship
Sunday, March 14

High Point vs. Campbell, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Conference
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First Round
Tuesday, March 9

Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42

Second Round
Wednesday, March 10

Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61

Northwestern 67, Illinois 42

Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66

Iowa 83, Purdue 72

Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11

Maryland 83, Nebraska 73

Northwestern 65, Michigan 49

Michigan St. 69, Indiana 61

Iowa vs. Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

Maryland vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Iowa-Rutgers winner, 4: 30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Big 12 Conference
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
First Round
Thursday, March 11

TCU 75, Kansas 72

Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12

Texas vs. Iowa St., 11:30 a.m.

TCU vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m.

Texas Tech-Kansas St. winner vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, March 13

Texas-Iowa St. winner vs. TCU_Baylor winner, 12 a.m.

Texas Tech_Kansas St.-West Virginia winner vs. Oklahoma-Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Big West Conference
At Michelob Ultra Arena
Las Vegas
First Round
Tuesday, March 9

Cal St.-Fullerton 55, UC Riverside 51

Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 10

UC Davis 61, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Hawaii 81, CS Bakersfield 67

UC Irvine 92, UC Santa Barbara 90

Cal Poly 61, Long Beach St. 60

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association
At The Schar Center
Elon, N.C.
First Round
Wednesday, March 10

UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 47

Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11

Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT

Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52

James Madison 81, Northeastern 65

Drexel vs. Elon, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

Hofstra vs. Delaware, 2:30 p.m.

James Madison vs. Drexel-Elon winner, 6 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Conference USA
At Ford Center at the Star
Frisco, Texas
First Round
Tuesday, March 9

Old Dominion 83, W. Kentucky 77, OT

UAB 80, UTSA 66

Second Round
Wednesday, March 10

FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75

Old Dominion 71, North Texas 66

LA Tech 50, Marshall 48

FAU 72, UAB 66

Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 11

Rice 77, FIU 60

Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT

Middle Tennessee 77, LA Tech 71

UTEP 74, FAU 67

Semifinal
Friday, March 12

Rice vs. Old Dominion, 5:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP, 8:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

Horizon League
First Round
Thursday, Feb. 25

Cleveland St. 69, Illinois-Chicago 43

Youngstown St. 62, Fort Wayne 59

N. Kentucky 68, Robert Morris 54

Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 2

Wright St. 74, N. Kentucky 56

IUPUI 86, Oakland 64

Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 63

Milwaukee 77, Youngstown St. 68

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Semifinals
Monday, March 8

Wright St. 73, Cleveland St. 62

IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46

Championship
Tuesday, March 9

Wright St. 53, IUPUI 41

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, N.J.
First Round
Tuesday, March 9

Siena 74, Niagara 65

Rider 44, Monmouth 41

Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 10

Marist 63, Siena 55

Rider 62, Quinnipiac 50

Thursday, March 11

St. Peter’s 61, Iona 50

Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

Marist vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Rider vs. St. Peter’s, 1:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Mid-American Conference
At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cleveland
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 10

Bowling Green 63, Eastern Michigan 47

Buffalo 73, Kent St. 66

Central Michigan 83, N. Illinois 69

Ohio 61, Ball St. 59

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio winner, TBA

Championship
Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
At Scope Arena
Norfolk, Va.
First Round
Thursday, March 11
Quarterfinals

Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St. 45

Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64

Friday, March 12
Semifinals

Norfolk St. vs. Howard, noon

Morgan St. vs. NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference
At TaxSlayer Center
Moline, Ill.
First Round
Thursday, March 11

S. Illinois 90, Indiana St. 89, OT

Valparaiso vs. Evansville, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Friday, March 12

Missouri St. vs. S. Illinois, noon

N. Illinois vs. Bradley, 3 p.m.

Drake vs. Valparaiso_Evansville winner, 6 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, March 13

Missouri St._S. Illinois winner vs. N. Ill.-Bradley winner, 2 p.m.

Drake_Valparaiso-Evansville winner vs. Ill. St.-Loyola winner, 5 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Mountain West Conference
At The Thomas & Mack Center
Las Vegas
First Round
Sunday, March 7

Air Force 56, San Diego St. 48

Wyoming 69, Utah St. 41

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 8

New Mexico 67, Air Force 51

Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46

Wyoming 72, UNLV 56

Boise St. 79, Colorado St. 65

Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9

Fresno St. 77, New Mexico 72

Wyoming 53, Boise St. 38

Championship
Wednesday, March 10

Wyoming 59, Fresno St. 58

Northeast Conference
At Higher-seeded teams
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 10

Mount St. Mary’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 62

Wagner 70, St. Francis (NY) 57,

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference
At The Ford Center
Evansville, Ind.
First Round
Wednesday, March 3

UT-Martin 65, E. Illinois 56

Belmont 54, Austin Peay 50

Thursday, March 4

Murray St. 67, SE Missouri 64

Tennessee Tech 79, Jacksonville St. 64

Semifinals
Friday, March 5

UT-Martin 69, Tennessee Tech 56

Belmont 67, Murray St. 49

Championship
Saturday, March 6

Belmont 83, UT-Martin 75

Pacific-12 Conference
At Michelob Ultra Arena
Las Vegas
First Round
Wednesday, March 3

Oregon St. 71, California 63

Southern Cal 71, Arizona St. 65

Washington St. 57, Utah 48

Washington 68, Colorado 54

Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 4

Oregon St. 71, Oregon 64

Stanford 92, Southern Cal 53

Arizona 60, Washington St. 44

UCLA 58, Washington 46

Semifinals
Friday, March 5

Stanford 79, Oregon St. 45

UCLA 58, Arizona 49

Championship
Sunday, March 7

Stanford 75, UCLA 55

Patriot League
At Higher-seeded teams
Quarterfinals
Sunday, March 7

Boston U. 74, Lafayette 68

Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 57

Bucknell 65, Loyola (Md.) 50

American U., 76, Army 56

Semifinals
Thursday, March 11

Lehigh 63, Buckell 54

Boston U. 72, American U. 51

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Lehigh at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Southeastern Conference
At Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, S.C.
First Round
Wednesday, March 3

Florida 69, Auburn 62

Second Round
Thursday, March 4

LSU 71, Mississippi St. 62

Kentucky 73, Florida 64

Alabama 82, Missouri 74

Mississippi 69, Arkansas 60

Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5

Texas A&M 77, LSU 58

Georgia 78, Kentucky 66

South Carolina 75, Alabama 63

Tennessee 77, Mississippi 72

Semifinals
Saturday, March 6

Georgia 74, Texas A&M 68

South Carolina 67, Tennessee 52

Championship
Sunday, March 7

South Carolina 67, Georgia 62

Southern Conference
At Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 4

ETSU 68, Samford 61

Wofford 78, UNC-Greensboro 66

Mercer 76, W. Carolina 67

Furman 58, Chattanooga 40

Friday, March 5

Wofford 75, ETSU 64

Mercer 81, Furman 71

Championship
Sunday, March 7

Mercer 60 Wofford 38

Southland Conference
At The Leonard E. Merrell Center
Katy, Texas
First Round
Wednesday, March 10

Houston Baptist 74, McNeese St. 60

Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 70

Second Round
Thursday, March 11

Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51

Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57

Third Round
Friday, March 12

Lamar vs. Cent. Arkansas, noonSam Houston St. vs. Nicholls St., 3 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, March 13

Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar-Cent. Arkansas winner, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston St.-Nicholls St., 5 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Southwestern Athletic Conference
At Bartow Arena
Birmingham, Ala.
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, March 10

Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69

Jackson St. 70, MVSU 47

Thursday, March 11

Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59

Grambling St. 58, Alabama A&M 50

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

Alabama St. vs. Southern, noon

Jackson St. vs. Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 13

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Summit League
At Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sioux Falls, S.D.
First Round
Saturday, March 6

Omaha 52, South Dakota St. 40

South Dakota 89, Oral Roberts 66

Sunday, March 7

W. Illinois 60, Kansas City 59

North Dakota St. 79, Denver 67

Semifinals
Monday, March 8

Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55

South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55

Championship
Tuesday, March 9

South Dakota 66, Omaha 43

Sun Belt Conference
Pensacola, Fla.
First Round
Friday, March 5
At Pensacola State College

Texas St. 94, Georgia Southern 61

South Alabama 73, Arkansas St. 64

At Pensacola Bay Center

Appalachian St. 70, Louisiana-Monroe 60

Little Rock 75, Coastal Carolina 64

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 6
At Pensacola Bay Center

Troy 103, Texas St. 90, OT

At Pensacola State College

Appalachian St. 54, Texas-Arlington 46.

Louisiana 65, South Alabama 46

Little Rock 75, Georgia St. 68

Semifinals
Sunday, March 7
At Pensacola Bay Center

Troy 66, Appalachian St. 63

Louisiana 58, Little Rock 48

Championship
Monday, March 8

Troy 73, Louisiana 65

West Coast Conference
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
First Round
Thursday, March 4

Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 73

Second Round
Friday, March 5

Loyola Marymount 74, Portland 56

Saint Mary’s 69, Pacific 55

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 6

Santa Clara 83, Loyola Marymount 68

San Francisco 69, Saint Mary’s 63

Semifinals
Monday, March 8

Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62

BYU 85, San Francisco 55

Championship
Tuesday, March 9

Gonzaga 43 BYU 42

Western Athletic Conference
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
First Round
Wednesday, March 10

New Mexico St. 56, Seattle 46

Utah Valley 61, Chicago St. 43

Grand Canyon 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

Semifinals
Friday, March 12

New Mexico St. vs. Cal Baptist, 11 a.m.

Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

