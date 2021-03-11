Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Times EST (through March 13)
|Times EDT (March 14)
|American Athletic Conference
|At Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth, Texas
|First Round
|Monday, March 8
Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64
Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 9
Tulane 83, Temple 73
South Florida 48, Wichita St. 44
Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.
UCF 53, Cincinnati 43
Houston 73, East Carolina 63
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 10
South Florida 51, Tulane 47
UCF 81, Houston 39
|Championship
|Thursday, March 11
South Florida vs. UCF, 10 p.m.
|America East Conference
|At Higher-seeded Teams
|Quarterfinals
|Sunday, Feb. 28
UMass Lowell 72, NJIT 52
Albany (NY) 49, New Hampshire 43
|Semifinal
|Sunday, March 7
Maine 67, Albany (NY) 47
Stony Brook 75, UMass Lowell 55
|Championship
|Friday, March 12
Maine vs. Stony Brook, 5 p.m.
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|At Greensboro Coliseum
|Greensboro, N.C.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 3
Boston College 67, Pittsburgh 56
|Second Round
|Thursday, March 4
Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 71
Syracuse 67, Boston College 61
Virginia Tech 72, Miami 64
Clemson 68, Notre Dame 63
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, March 5
Louisville 65, Wake Forest 56
Syracuse 68, Florida St. 67
NC State 68, Virginia Tech 55
Georgia Tech 60, Clemson 57
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 6
Louisville 72, Syracuse 59
NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61
|Championship
|Sunday, March 7
NC State 58, Louisville 56
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|At Kennesaw, Ga.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 10
Jacksonville 55, Kennesaw St. 52
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 11
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Jacksonville 62
Lipscomb 50, Stetson 47
North Florida 86, North Alabama 74
Liberty 88, Bellarmine 59
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb, 2 p.m.
Liberty vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 10
|At UD Arena
|Dayton, Ohio
Davidson 69, St. Bonaventure 61
George Washington 62, George Mason 56
|Second Round
|Thursday, March 11
LaSalle 72, Duquesne 68, OT
VCU 69, Davidson 52
Massachusetts 79, St. Joseph’s 69, OT
Richmond vs. George Washington, 8 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, March 12
Dayton vs. LaSalle, 11 a.m.
Rhode Island vs. VCU, 2 p.m.
Fordham vs. Massachuesetts, 5 p.m.
St. Louis vs. George Washington, 8 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 13
Dayton-LaSalle winner vs. Rhode Island_VCU_Davidson winner, 1 p.m.
Fordham_Massachuesetts-St. Joseph’s winner vs. St. Louis_Richmond-George Washintonwinner, 4 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Semifinal winners, Noon
|Big East Conference
|At Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville, Conn.
|First Round
|Friday, March 5
St. John’s 65. Xavier 57
Providence 63, Butler 61
Creighton 56, Georgetown 42
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 6
UConn 77, St. John’s 41
Villanova 78, DePaul 72, OT
Marquette 68, Providence 43
Creighton 83, Seton Hall 76
|Semifinals
|Sunday, March 7
UConn 84, Villanova 39
Marquette 64, Creighton 59
|Championship
|Monday, March 8
UConn 73, Marquette 39
|Big Sky Conference
|At CenturyLink Arena
|Boise, Idaho
|Monday, March 8
|First Round
Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51
N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68
Sacramento St. 65, Montana 58
|Tuesday, March 9
|Quarterfinals
Idaho St. 66, Portland St. 50
N. Colorado 63, S. Utah 59
Idaho 67, N. Arizona 53
Montana St. 66, Sacramento St. 55
|Wednesday, March 10
|Semifinals
Idaho St. 65, N. Colorado 55
Idaho 80, Montana St. 64
|Friday, March 12
|Championship
Idaho St. vs. Idaho, 2 p.m.
|Big South Conference
|At Higher-seeded Teams
|First Round
|Saturday, March 6
SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 64
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 8
High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63
Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62
Campbell 54, Winthrop 41
Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 11
High Point 75, Gardner-Webb 58
Campbell 54, Longwood 39
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
High Point vs. Campbell, 2 p.m.
|Big Ten Conference
|At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 9
Illinois 67, Wisconsin 42
|Second Round
|Wednesday, March 10
Nebraska 72, Minnesota 61
Northwestern 67, Illinois 42
Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66
Iowa 83, Purdue 72
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 11
Maryland 83, Nebraska 73
Northwestern 65, Michigan 49
Michigan St. 69, Indiana 61
Iowa vs. Rutgers, 9 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
Maryland vs. Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Iowa-Rutgers winner, 4: 30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
|Big 12 Conference
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|First Round
|Thursday, March 11
TCU 75, Kansas 72
Kansas St. vs. Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, March 12
Texas vs. Iowa St., 11:30 a.m.
TCU vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m.
Texas Tech-Kansas St. winner vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., 9:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 13
Texas-Iowa St. winner vs. TCU_Baylor winner, 12 a.m.
Texas Tech_Kansas St.-West Virginia winner vs. Oklahoma-Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
|Big West Conference
|At Michelob Ultra Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 9
Cal St.-Fullerton 55, UC Riverside 51
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, March 10
UC Davis 61, Cal St.-Fullerton 54
Hawaii 81, CS Bakersfield 67
UC Irvine 92, UC Santa Barbara 90
Cal Poly 61, Long Beach St. 60
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
|Colonial Athletic Association
|At The Schar Center
|Elon, N.C.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 10
UNC-Wilmington 60, Charleston 47
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 11
Hofstra 77, Towson 67, OT
Delaware 70, UNC-Wilmington 52
James Madison 81, Northeastern 65
Drexel vs. Elon, 9:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
Hofstra vs. Delaware, 2:30 p.m.
James Madison vs. Drexel-Elon winner, 6 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
|Conference USA
|At Ford Center at the Star
|Frisco, Texas
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 9
Old Dominion 83, W. Kentucky 77, OT
UAB 80, UTSA 66
|Second Round
|Wednesday, March 10
FIU 85, Southern Miss. 75
Old Dominion 71, North Texas 66
LA Tech 50, Marshall 48
FAU 72, UAB 66
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 11
Rice 77, FIU 60
Old Dominion 90, Charlotte 89, 2OT
Middle Tennessee 77, LA Tech 71
UTEP 74, FAU 67
|Semifinal
|Friday, March 12
Rice vs. Old Dominion, 5:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP, 8:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.
|Horizon League
|First Round
|Thursday, Feb. 25
Cleveland St. 69, Illinois-Chicago 43
Youngstown St. 62, Fort Wayne 59
N. Kentucky 68, Robert Morris 54
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 2
Wright St. 74, N. Kentucky 56
IUPUI 86, Oakland 64
Cleveland St. 69, Green Bay 63
Milwaukee 77, Youngstown St. 68
|At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|Indianapolis
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 8
Wright St. 73, Cleveland St. 62
IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 9
Wright St. 53, IUPUI 41
<
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|At Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 9
Siena 74, Niagara 65
Rider 44, Monmouth 41
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, March 10
Marist 63, Siena 55
Rider 62, Quinnipiac 50
|Thursday, March 11
St. Peter’s 61, Iona 50
Fairfield 51, Manhattan 40
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
Marist vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
Rider vs. St. Peter’s, 1:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
|Mid-American Conference
|At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, March 10
Bowling Green 63, Eastern Michigan 47
Buffalo 73, Kent St. 66
Central Michigan 83, N. Illinois 69
Ohio 61, Ball St. 59
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Central Michigan vs. Ohio winner, TBA
|Championship
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|At Scope Arena
|Norfolk, Va.
|First Round
|Thursday, March 11
|Quarterfinals
Norfolk St. 56, Coppin St. 45
Morgan St. 74, NC Central 64
|Friday, March 12
|Semifinals
Norfolk St. vs. Howard, noon
Morgan St. vs. NC A&T, 2 p.m.
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Conference
|At TaxSlayer Center
|Moline, Ill.
|First Round
|Thursday, March 11
S. Illinois 90, Indiana St. 89, OT
Valparaiso vs. Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, March 12
Missouri St. vs. S. Illinois, noon
N. Illinois vs. Bradley, 3 p.m.
Drake vs. Valparaiso_Evansville winner, 6 p.m.
Illinois St. vs. Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 13
Missouri St._S. Illinois winner vs. N. Ill.-Bradley winner, 2 p.m.
Drake_Valparaiso-Evansville winner vs. Ill. St.-Loyola winner, 5 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
|Mountain West Conference
|At The Thomas & Mack Center
|Las Vegas
|First Round
|Sunday, March 7
Air Force 56, San Diego St. 48
Wyoming 69, Utah St. 41
|Quarterfinals
|Monday, March 8
New Mexico 67, Air Force 51
Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46
Wyoming 72, UNLV 56
Boise St. 79, Colorado St. 65
|Semifinals
|Tuesday, March 9
Fresno St. 77, New Mexico 72
Wyoming 53, Boise St. 38
|Championship
|Wednesday, March 10
Wyoming 59, Fresno St. 58
|Northeast Conference
|At Higher-seeded teams
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 10
Mount St. Mary’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 62
Wagner 70, St. Francis (NY) 57,
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Mount St. Mary’s vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Conference
|At The Ford Center
|Evansville, Ind.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 3
UT-Martin 65, E. Illinois 56
Belmont 54, Austin Peay 50
|Thursday, March 4
Murray St. 67, SE Missouri 64
Tennessee Tech 79, Jacksonville St. 64
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 5
UT-Martin 69, Tennessee Tech 56
Belmont 67, Murray St. 49
|Championship
|Saturday, March 6
Belmont 83, UT-Martin 75
|Pacific-12 Conference
|At Michelob Ultra Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 3
Oregon St. 71, California 63
Southern Cal 71, Arizona St. 65
Washington St. 57, Utah 48
Washington 68, Colorado 54
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 4
Oregon St. 71, Oregon 64
Stanford 92, Southern Cal 53
Arizona 60, Washington St. 44
UCLA 58, Washington 46
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 5
Stanford 79, Oregon St. 45
UCLA 58, Arizona 49
|Championship
|Sunday, March 7
Stanford 75, UCLA 55
|Patriot League
|At Higher-seeded teams
|Quarterfinals
|Sunday, March 7
Boston U. 74, Lafayette 68
Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 57
Bucknell 65, Loyola (Md.) 50
American U., 76, Army 56
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 11
Lehigh 63, Buckell 54
Boston U. 72, American U. 51
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Lehigh at Boston U., 4 p.m.
|Southeastern Conference
|At Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Greenville, S.C.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 3
Florida 69, Auburn 62
|Second Round
|Thursday, March 4
LSU 71, Mississippi St. 62
Kentucky 73, Florida 64
Alabama 82, Missouri 74
Mississippi 69, Arkansas 60
|Quarterfinals
|Friday, March 5
Texas A&M 77, LSU 58
Georgia 78, Kentucky 66
South Carolina 75, Alabama 63
Tennessee 77, Mississippi 72
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 6
Georgia 74, Texas A&M 68
South Carolina 67, Tennessee 52
|Championship
|Sunday, March 7
South Carolina 67, Georgia 62
|Southern Conference
|At Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, March 4
ETSU 68, Samford 61
Wofford 78, UNC-Greensboro 66
Mercer 76, W. Carolina 67
Furman 58, Chattanooga 40
|Friday, March 5
Wofford 75, ETSU 64
Mercer 81, Furman 71
|Championship
|Sunday, March 7
Mercer 60 Wofford 38
|Southland Conference
|At The Leonard E. Merrell Center
|Katy, Texas
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 10
Houston Baptist 74, McNeese St. 60
Abilene Christian 81, Incarnate Word 70
|Second Round
|Thursday, March 11
Cent. Arkansas 56, Houston Baptist 51
Nicholls St. 67, Abilene Christian 57
|Third Round
|Friday, March 12
Lamar vs. Cent. Arkansas, noonSam Houston St. vs. Nicholls St., 3 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 13
Stephen F. Austin vs. Lamar-Cent. Arkansas winner, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Sam Houston St.-Nicholls St., 5 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|At Bartow Arena
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Quarterfinal
|Wednesday, March 10
Alabama St. 85, Texas Southern 69
Jackson St. 70, MVSU 47
|Thursday, March 11
Southern 73, Alcorn St. 59
Grambling St. 58, Alabama A&M 50
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
Alabama St. vs. Southern, noon
Jackson St. vs. Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 13
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
|Summit League
|At Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 6
Omaha 52, South Dakota St. 40
South Dakota 89, Oral Roberts 66
|Sunday, March 7
W. Illinois 60, Kansas City 59
North Dakota St. 79, Denver 67
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 8
Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55
South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 9
South Dakota 66, Omaha 43
|Sun Belt Conference
|Pensacola, Fla.
|First Round
|Friday, March 5
|At Pensacola State College
Texas St. 94, Georgia Southern 61
South Alabama 73, Arkansas St. 64
|At Pensacola Bay Center
Appalachian St. 70, Louisiana-Monroe 60
Little Rock 75, Coastal Carolina 64
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 6
|At Pensacola Bay Center
Troy 103, Texas St. 90, OT
|At Pensacola State College
Appalachian St. 54, Texas-Arlington 46.
Louisiana 65, South Alabama 46
Little Rock 75, Georgia St. 68
|Semifinals
|Sunday, March 7
|At Pensacola Bay Center
Troy 66, Appalachian St. 63
Louisiana 58, Little Rock 48
|Championship
|Monday, March 8
Troy 73, Louisiana 65
|West Coast Conference
|At Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
|Thursday, March 4
Loyola Marymount 85, Pepperdine 73
|Second Round
|Friday, March 5
Loyola Marymount 74, Portland 56
Saint Mary’s 69, Pacific 55
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 6
Santa Clara 83, Loyola Marymount 68
San Francisco 69, Saint Mary’s 63
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 8
Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62
BYU 85, San Francisco 55
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 9
Gonzaga 43 BYU 42
|Western Athletic Conference
|At Orleans Arena
|Las Vegas
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 10
New Mexico St. 56, Seattle 46
Utah Valley 61, Chicago St. 43
Grand Canyon 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 12
New Mexico St. vs. Cal Baptist, 11 a.m.
Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, March 12
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments