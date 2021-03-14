Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference
NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference
South Carolina, Southeastern Conference
Stanford, Pac-12 Conference
Troy, Sun Belt Conference
Mercer, Southern Conference
UConn, Big East Conference
Wright St., Horizon League
South Dakota, Summit League
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Wyoming, Mountain West Conference
South Florida, American Athletic Conference
Idaho St., Big Sky Conference
Stony Brook, America East Conference
Marist, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Central Michigan, Mid-American Conference
Maryland, Big Ten Conference
Jackson St., Southwestern Athletic Conference
NC A&T, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Drexel, Colonial Athletic Association
Cal Baptist, Western Athletic Conference
Middle Tennessee, Conference USA
UC Davis, Big West Conference
Baylor, Big 12 Conference
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments