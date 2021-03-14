Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:00 pm
Belmont, Ohio Valley Conference

NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Troy, Sun Belt Conference

Mercer, Southern Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

Wright St., Horizon League

South Dakota, Summit League

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Wyoming, Mountain West Conference

South Florida, American Athletic Conference

Idaho St., Big Sky Conference

Stony Brook, America East Conference

Marist, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Central Michigan, Mid-American Conference

Maryland, Big Ten Conference

Jackson St., Southwestern Athletic Conference

NC A&T, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Association

Cal Baptist, Western Athletic Conference

Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

UC Davis, Big West Conference

Baylor, Big 12 Conference

High Point, Big South Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

