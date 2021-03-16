WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Tuesday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Heather Watson (5), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).
Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.
