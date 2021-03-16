On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 3:49 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Heather Watson (5), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance