WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 4:43 pm
Thursday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Zheng Saisai (3), China, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-1, 6-2.

Ann Li (8), United States, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Katarzyna Piter and Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Asia Muhammad and Caroline Dolehide (2), United States, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-6.

