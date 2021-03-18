WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Thursday
At Club Sonoma
Monterrey, Mexico
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Zheng Saisai (3), China, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-1, 6-2.
Ann Li (8), United States, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Katarzyna Piter and Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Asia Muhammad and Caroline Dolehide (2), United States, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-6.
