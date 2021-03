WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday

At Club Sonoma

Monterrey, Mexico

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Heather Watson, Britain, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, walkover.

Championship

Championship

Asia Muhammad and Caroline Dolehide (2), United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-2, 6-3.

