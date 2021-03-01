On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA Doha Results

March 1, 2021 7:40 am
Monday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $564,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Kristyna Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Misaki Doi (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Laura Siegemund (2), Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Anna Blinkova (6), Russia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Jennifer Brady (7), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, 6-4, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-0, 6-2.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-0, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Zhu Lin and Zheng Saisai, China, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3.

Sania Mirza, India, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5.

