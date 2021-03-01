WTA Doha Results

Monday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $564,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Monday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Qualification
Kristyna Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula (1), United States, def. Misaki Doi (8), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.
Laura Siegemund (2), Germany, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Anna Blinkova (6), Russia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Jennifer Brady (7), United States, 6-1, 6-2.
Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Cagla Buyukakcay, Turkey, 6-4, 6-2.
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-0, 6-2.
Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-0, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Zhu Lin and Zheng Saisai, China, 5-7, 6-3, 10-3.
Sania Mirza, India, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 10-5.
