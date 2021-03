By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Arantxa Rus (8), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

