WTA Lyon Open Results

Friday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.
Paula Badosa (7), Spain, def. Kristina Mladenovic (4), France, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2.
Fiona Ferro (2), France, def. Clara Burel, France, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (0).
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.
