On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Lyon Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:18 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Paula Badosa (7), Spain, def. Kristina Mladenovic (4), France, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Fiona Ferro (2), France, def. Clara Burel, France, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday