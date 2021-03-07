WTA Lyon Open Results

Sunday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.
