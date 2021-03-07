On Air: This Just In!
WTA Lyon Open Results

March 7, 2021 8:44 am
Sunday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Viktoria Kuzmova (1), Slovakia, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.

