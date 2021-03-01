WTA Lyon Results

Monday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 7-5, 7-5.
Arantxa Rus (8), Netherlands, def. Xiyu Wang, China, 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, 6-4, 6-0.
Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (1), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Fiona Ferro (2), France, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Juline Fayard and Lois Boisson, France, 6-1, 6-1.
Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu and Irina Bara, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.
