Sports News

WTA Lyon Results

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 7:00 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, 7-5, 7-5.

Arantxa Rus (8), Netherlands, def. Xiyu Wang, China, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sorana Cirstea (6), Romania, 6-4, 6-0.

Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (1), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Fiona Ferro (2), France, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Juline Fayard and Lois Boisson, France, 6-1, 6-1.

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu and Irina Bara, Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

Sports News

