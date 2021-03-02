WTA Lyon Results

Tuesday
At Palais des Sports Gerland
Lyon, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.
Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
