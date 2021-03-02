On Air: Federal News Network program
WTA Lyon Results

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 6:37 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Palais des Sports Gerland

Lyon, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

