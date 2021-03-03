WTA Qatar Open Results

Wednesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $564,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.
Victoria Azarenka (8), Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 7-5.
Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.
Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-2, 6-2.
Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 13-11.
Sania Mirza, India, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Anna Blinkova (4), Russia, 6-2, 6-0.
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
