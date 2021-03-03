WTA Qatar Open Results

Trending:
By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 7:43 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $564,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka (8), Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-2, 7-5.

Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-4, 13-11.

Sania Mirza, India, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Anna Blinkova (4), Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

