WTA Qatar Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 8:13 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $564,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

