WTA Qatar Open Results

Thursday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $564,530
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Thursday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
