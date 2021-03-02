On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

WTA Qatar Open Results

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:45 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Doha, Qatar

Purse: $564,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Wang Qiang, China, 6-3, 6-1.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-1.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (3), Japan, 6-4, 6-2.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (2), Netherlands, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, 6-2, 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Akgul Amanmuradova, Uzbekistan, and En Shuo Liang, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-3.

Elena Vesnina, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.

