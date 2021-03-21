On Air: GolfDMV
WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 8:10 am
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (1), Ukraine, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

