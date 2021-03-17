On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 7:12 am
Wednesday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lidziya Marozava and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (4), Belarus, def. Daria Mishina and Ekaterina Shalimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

