WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

Wednesday
At Sport Club Dinamo
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Lidziya Marozava and Aliaksandra Sasnovich (4), Belarus, def. Daria Mishina and Ekaterina Shalimova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments