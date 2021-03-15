On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 7:20 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Sport Club Dinamo

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $565

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service