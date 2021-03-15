WTA St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Results

Monday
At Sport Club Dinamo
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $565
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Monday from St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy at Sport Club Dinamo (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.
