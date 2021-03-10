Wyoming 111, San Jose St. 80

SAN JOSE ST. (5-15)

Agee 4-6 2-2 10, Mendoza 3-7 0-0 8, Moore 5-15 2-3 15, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 5-18 7-7 18, Dalcourt 3-5 0-0 8, Lacewell 3-7 1-1 8, Clarkin 3-5 0-0 6, Ofoegbu 1-1 3-5 5, Courtney 0-1 0-0 0, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 15-18 80.

WYOMING (13-10)

Ike 12-14 8-10 32, Dusell 6-8 2-2 19, Maldonado 7-12 3-3 17, Marble 2-5 2-2 7, Williams 6-10 3-5 15, Jeffries 3-7 0-0 8, Foster 1-4 2-2 5, Thompson 3-7 0-0 8, Oden 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-67 20-24 111.

Halftime_Wyoming 59-45. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 9-20 (Moore 3-5, Mendoza 2-2, Dalcourt 2-3, Lacewell 1-3, Washington 1-6, Clarkin 0-1), Wyoming 11-27 (Dusell 5-7, Thompson 2-5, Jeffries 2-6, Marble 1-2, Foster 1-4, Williams 0-1, Maldonado 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 25 (Washington, Dalcourt, Lacewell 4), Wyoming 37 (Maldonado 9). Assists_San Jose St. 15 (Moore, Washington 6), Wyoming 22 (Williams 10). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 20, Wyoming 20.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.