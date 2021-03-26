On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Listen Live
Sports News

Xabi Alonso stays at Sociedad, ending talk of Gladbach move

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso has signed a contract extension as coach of Real Sociedad’s reserve team, putting an end to speculation that he could be taking over Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Sociedad announced on Friday that Alonso agreed to stay in charge of its second team until June 2022.

“I want to keep growing as part of this project,” Alonso told the Spanish club’s website.

Earlier this week, German media reported that the 39-year-old Alonso was set to replace current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Alonso had a distinguished playing career with Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich before retiring in 2017. He returned to Sociedad two years later to take over the second team.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|22 GitLab Gives!
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bald eagle population soaring