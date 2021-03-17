Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|LMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sprnger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brito rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Allen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Warmoth rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tllez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mrtin lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Vlera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grshans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Al.Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|–
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
E_LeMahieu (1), Biggio (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 11, Toronto 5. SB_LeMahieu (1), Gittens (1), Biggio (3). CS_Lopez (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery W, 3-0
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Chacin H, 2
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Luetge S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hatch
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Tice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milone L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Liriano
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Montgomery (Biggio).
PB_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Dan Merze.
T_2:59. A_
