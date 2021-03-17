On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 5 1 Totals 29 0 4 0
LMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 2 0 0 0
O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 0 0
A.Judge rf 3 1 2 0 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0
S.Brito rf 1 0 0 0 O.Lopez 2b 1 0 1 0
A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 1 0
G.Allen cf 2 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 2 0 Hrnndez rf 1 0 0 0
G.Trres ss 4 0 0 1 Warmoth rf 2 0 0 0
J.Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 3 0 0 0
Gittens 1b 0 0 0 0 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
Frazier lf 1 0 0 0 A.Mrtin lf 0 0 0 0
LaMarre lf 1 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 1 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 3 0 1 0 B.Vlera 3b 1 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 2 0 0 0
Grshans ph 1 0 0 0
Al.Kirk c 2 0 0 0
G.Mreno c 1 0 1 0
New York 000 010 000 1
Toronto 000 000 000 0

E_LeMahieu (1), Biggio (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 11, Toronto 5. SB_LeMahieu (1), Gittens (1), Biggio (3). CS_Lopez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery W, 3-0 5 0 0 0 1 4
Chacin H, 2 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 3
Luetge S, 1-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Hatch 2 2 0 0 2 3
Tice 1 0 0 0 1 1
Milone L, 0-1 2 2-3 1 1 0 2 2
Liriano 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Cole 1 0 0 0 1 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Montgomery (Biggio).

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:59. A_

