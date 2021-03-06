Yankees 1, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Grssman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|E.Haase ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ho.Park pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Woodrow cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M.Bltre pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Pnero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wells ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trklson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plcelli 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rdrguez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ambrgey lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Grene rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rbson rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010
|–
|1
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|–
|1
E_Greiner (1), Greene (1). LOB_Detroit 7, New York 10. 2B_Ramos (1), Judge (2). HR_Torres (1). SB_Pinero (1), Robson (1), Park (1). CS_Baddoo (1).
|Detroit
|Boyd
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Moreno
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Carlton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|German
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|King
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyons H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Medina BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Russ
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gil
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Nelson (Greene).
WP_Boyd, Moore, Medina.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mark Wegne.
T_3:05. A_2,352
