On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees 1, Tigers 1

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 1 6 1
Grssman dh 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 2 0 2 0
E.Haase ph 1 0 0 0 Ho.Park pr 1 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 A.Judge rf 3 0 1 0
Woodrow cf 1 0 0 1 M.Bltre pr 2 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0
D.Pnero ss 0 0 0 0 LaMarre cf 1 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 2 0 0 0
Greiner c 1 0 1 0 A.Wells ph 0 0 0 0
Trklson 3b 3 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 2 0 0 0
Plcelli 3b 1 0 0 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0
H.Cstro 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 2 1 1 1
Rdrguez 1b 2 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 2 0 0 0
A.Bddoo lf 2 0 1 0 Gardner lf 2 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Ambrgey lf 2 0 0 0
R.Grene rf 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0
J.Rbson rf 1 1 0 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
G.Grcia 2b 2 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 2 0 0 0
Clemens 2b 0 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 1 0
Detroit 000 000 010 1
New York 000 100 000 1

E_Greene (1). LOB_Detroit 7, New York 10. 2B_Ramos (1), Judge (2). HR_Torres (1). SB_Pinero (1), Robson (1), Park (1). CS_Baddoo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 2 0 0 0 2 1
Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0
Alexander 2 3 1 1 0 2
Moreno 1 0 0 0 0 1
Foley 1 1 0 0 1 1
Moore 1 0 0 0 1 3
Carlton 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
German 2 1 0 0 0 4
King H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lyons H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Medina BS, 0-1 2-3 0 1 1 4 1
Russ 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gil 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Nelson (Greene).

WP_Boyd, Moore, Medina.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Joe West; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mark Wegne.

T_3:05. A_2,352

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday