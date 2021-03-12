Yankees 4, Tigers 2

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 6 2 Gardner rf 3 0 1 1 Grssman lf 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey lf 0 1 0 0 E.Haase lf 1 1 0 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 2 0 Brantly c 1 1 1 2 R.Nunez pr 1 1 0 0 J.Bruce 1b 2 0 1 0 W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 Gittens 1b 0 0 0 0 H.Cstro pr 2 0 1 1 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 1 M.Bltre rf 1 0 0 0 Cameron ph 2 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 2 0 0 0 Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0 E.Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 Trklson 3b 2 0 0 0 Hgshoka dh 3 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 A.Wells ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 1 0 1 0 Tuchman cf 3 1 1 0 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 1 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0 Estrada 3b 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Grene rf 1 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 1 0 0 1 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 Ho.Park ss 1 0 0 0 A.Bddoo cf 1 0 0 0

New York 020 000 020 – 4 Detroit 000 010 001 – 2

E_Bruce (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 4, Detroit 12. 2B_Candelario (2), Castro (1), Ramos (2). HR_Brantly (2). SF_Wade, Cabrera.

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 3 4 Russ 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Goody H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Abreu H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Barraclough H, 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 Cortes H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lyons H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kriske S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Detroit Teheran L, 1-1 3 4 2 2 1 3 Urena 3 0 0 0 0 2 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2 Cisnero 1-3 1 2 2 2 1 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Kriske (Nunez), Teheran (Dietrich).

WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_3:11. A_2,065

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.