Yankees 4, Tigers 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Gardner rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grssman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ambrgey lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Haase lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brantly c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|R.Nunez pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Cstro pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Bltre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trklson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Wells ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tuchman cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ho.Park ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Bddoo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|020
|000
|020
|–
|4
|Detroit
|000
|010
|001
|–
|2
E_Bruce (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 4, Detroit 12. 2B_Candelario (2), Castro (1), Ramos (2). HR_Brantly (2). SF_Wade, Cabrera.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Russ
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barraclough H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Cortes H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lyons H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kriske S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran L, 1-1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Urena
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cisnero
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Kriske (Nunez), Teheran (Dietrich).
WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_3:11. A_2,065
