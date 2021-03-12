On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Yankees 4, Tigers 2

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 4:32 pm
< a min read
      
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 6 2
Gardner rf 3 0 1 1 Grssman lf 1 0 0 0
Ambrgey lf 0 1 0 0 E.Haase lf 1 1 0 0
Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 2 0
Brantly c 1 1 1 2 R.Nunez pr 1 1 0 0
J.Bruce 1b 2 0 1 0 W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0
Gittens 1b 0 0 0 0 H.Cstro pr 2 0 1 1
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 1
M.Bltre rf 1 0 0 0 Cameron ph 2 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 2 0 0 0 Goodrum 1b 3 0 0 0
E.Duran 2b 1 0 1 0 Trklson 3b 2 0 0 0
Hgshoka dh 3 1 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0
A.Wells ph 1 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 1 0 1 0
Tuchman cf 3 1 1 0 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0
T.Mlone cf 1 0 0 0 Clemens 2b 1 0 0 0
Estrada 3b 3 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 0 0 0
Alvarez 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Grene rf 1 0 0 0
Ty.Wade ss 1 0 0 1 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0
Ho.Park ss 1 0 0 0 A.Bddoo cf 1 0 0 0
New York 020 000 020 4
Detroit 000 010 001 2

E_Bruce (1). DP_New York 0, Detroit 2. LOB_New York 4, Detroit 12. 2B_Candelario (2), Castro (1), Ramos (2). HR_Brantly (2). SF_Wade, Cabrera.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 3 4
Russ 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Goody H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Abreu H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Barraclough H, 1 1 0 0 0 3 1
Cortes H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lyons H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kriske S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Detroit
Teheran L, 1-1 3 4 2 2 1 3
Urena 3 0 0 0 0 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cisnero 1-3 1 2 2 2 1
Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Kriske (Nunez), Teheran (Dietrich).

WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_3:11. A_2,065

