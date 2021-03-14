On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:28 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 27 1 2 0
Tuchman cf 3 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 1 0 0 0
Florial cf 2 1 1 0 C.Young ph 2 0 0 0
Lu.Voit dh 2 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0
Seigler pr 1 1 1 0 O.Lopez 2b 0 0 0 0
J.Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 2 0 0 0
Gittens 1b 0 1 0 0 Espinal ss 1 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 1 1 0 0
T.Mlone lf 0 1 0 1 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 2 0 0 0
Ho.Park 2b 0 1 0 1 Grshans 3b 2 0 1 0
Hgshoka c 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 1 0
McDwell c 1 0 1 3 B.Vlera lf 2 0 0 0
Ty.Wade ss 3 0 1 0 Grichuk dh 3 0 0 0
O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0
Estrada 3b 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Alvarez 3b 0 0 0 0 G.Mreno c 1 0 0 0
G.Allen rf 3 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 0 0
Ambrgey rf 1 0 0 0 A.Mrtin cf 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 005 5
Toronto 010 000 000 1

E_Allen (1). DP_New York 2, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_McDowell (1), Wade (2), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_Florial (1), Wade (1), Martin (2). CS_Bichette (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Garcia 3 1 1 0 2 2
Luetge 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wojciechowski 2 0 0 0 1 0
Nelson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Goody W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Otto 1 0 0 0 1 2
Toronto
Manoah 3 0 0 0 0 7
Woods Richardson H, 1 3 2 0 0 0 3
Rees H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kloffenstein H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Van Eyk L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 2 5 5 3 0
Castro 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Nelson, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazz.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

T_3:04. A_

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service