Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 27 1 2 0 Tuchman cf 3 0 1 0 Sprnger rf 1 0 0 0 Florial cf 2 1 1 0 C.Young ph 2 0 0 0 Lu.Voit dh 2 0 0 0 M.Smien 2b 3 0 0 0 Seigler pr 1 1 1 0 O.Lopez 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 Bchette ss 2 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 0 1 0 0 Espinal ss 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 Grr Jr. 1b 1 1 0 0 T.Mlone lf 0 1 0 1 T.White 1b 1 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 2 0 0 0 Ho.Park 2b 0 1 0 1 Grshans 3b 2 0 1 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 0 0 Grr Jr. lf 2 0 1 0 McDwell c 1 0 1 3 B.Vlera lf 2 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 3 0 1 0 Grichuk dh 3 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez ph 1 0 0 0 Estrada 3b 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 0 0 0 0 G.Mreno c 1 0 0 0 G.Allen rf 3 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 2 0 0 0 Ambrgey rf 1 0 0 0 A.Mrtin cf 0 0 0 0

New York 000 000 005 – 5 Toronto 010 000 000 – 1

E_Allen (1). DP_New York 2, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_McDowell (1), Wade (2), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_Florial (1), Wade (1), Martin (2). CS_Bichette (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Garcia 3 1 1 0 2 2 Luetge 1 0 0 0 1 1 Wojciechowski 2 0 0 0 1 0 Nelson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Goody W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 Otto 1 0 0 0 1 2

Toronto Manoah 3 0 0 0 0 7 Woods Richardson H, 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 Rees H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kloffenstein H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Van Eyk L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 0 2 5 5 3 0 Castro 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Nelson, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazz.

T_3:04. A_

