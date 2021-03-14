Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tuchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sprnger rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Young ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lu.Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seigler pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|O.Lopez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Espinal ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|T.White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Bggio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ho.Park 2b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|Grshans 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McDwell c
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
|B.Vlera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ambrgey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mrtin cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|005
|–
|5
|Toronto
|010
|000
|000
|–
|1
E_Allen (1). DP_New York 2, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 5, Toronto 6. 2B_McDowell (1), Wade (2), Gurriel Jr. (1). SB_Florial (1), Wade (1), Martin (2). CS_Bichette (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|3
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wojciechowski
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Nelson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Goody W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Otto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Woods Richardson H, 1
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rees H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kloffenstein H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Van Eyk L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Nelson, Castro.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazz.
T_3:04. A_
