Yankees 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|22
|5
|5
|5
|
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rbson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vlzquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Z.Short 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|McDwell c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Grcia 2b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|A.Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clemens 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Brito cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Ramos dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Bruce lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dingler ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ambrgey pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Detrich 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Bddoo ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gittens 1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|J.Rgers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pnero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wells ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|De.Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Woodrow ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Bltre rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|102
|000
|1xx
|–
|4
|New York
|001
|040
|xxx
|–
|5
DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 7. 2B_Dingler (1), Brito (1). HR_Ramos (1), Sanchez (1), Gittens (1). SB_Greene (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|DeCaster H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Soto H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Burrows H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hess L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Moore
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Taillon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chacin
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Nelson W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortes H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abreu S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by_Soto (Dietrich), Hess (Alvarez).
WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sean Barbe.
T_2:22. A_2,622
