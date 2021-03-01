Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees 5, Tigers 4

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 7:08 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 9 3 Totals 22 5 5 5
Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 Ty.Wade ss 3 0 0 0
J.Rbson lf 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 1 1 1 1
Z.Short 3b 1 1 1 0 McDwell c 2 0 0 0
G.Grcia 2b 1 2 0 0 A.Hicks cf 0 0 0 0
Clemens 2b 2 0 0 0 S.Brito cf 2 1 1 0
W.Ramos dh 3 1 2 2 J.Bruce lf 2 0 1 0
Dingler ph 1 0 1 0 Ambrgey pr 0 1 0 0
Goodrum ss 2 0 2 1 Detrich 3b 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez pr 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 0 1 0 0
R.Grene rf 1 0 1 0 Mi.Ford 1b 2 0 0 0
A.Bddoo ph 2 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 1 1 1 4
J.Rgers c 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka dh 1 0 0 0
D.Pnero 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Wells ph 1 0 1 0
De.Hill cf 2 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 0 0 0 0
Woodrow ph 1 0 1 0 M.Bltre rf 2 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0
E.Duran 2b 1 0 0 0
Detroit 102 000 1xx 4
New York 001 040 xxx 5

DP_Detroit 1, New York 0. LOB_Detroit 8, New York 7. 2B_Dingler (1), Brito (1). HR_Ramos (1), Sanchez (1), Gittens (1). SB_Greene (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Funkhouser 1 0 0 0 2 1
DeCaster H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Soto H, 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Burrows H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hess L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 4 4 1 1
Moore 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Foley 1 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Cole 1 3 1 1 1 1
Taillon 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chacin 1 2 2 2 2 1
Nelson W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1
Cortes H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Abreu S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by_Soto (Dietrich), Hess (Alvarez).

WP_Abreu.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Sean Barbe.

T_2:22. A_2,622

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday