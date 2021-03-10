Trending:
Yankees 6, Pirates 5

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 5 5 Totals 34 6 12 6
D.Fwler lf 3 1 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0
M.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 E.Duran 2b 1 0 0 1
Wi.Difo 2b 3 1 1 0 A.Judge rf 3 1 2 0
Gnzales 2b 0 0 0 0 M.Bltre rf 2 0 1 0
Goodwin cf 3 1 1 4 Gardner cf 2 1 2 1
Mtchell rf 0 0 0 0 T.Mlone pr 1 0 1 0
C.Moran 1b 2 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 3
M.Perez dh 3 0 0 0 J.Braux ph 1 0 0 0
Wolters c- 4 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 1 1 1
On.Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0
Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 1 0
J.Oliva rf 2 1 1 1 Mi.Ford 1b 2 1 1 0
Swggrty ph 1 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 1 0
K.Krmer 3b 2 1 1 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
Ji-.Bae ph 2 0 0 0 Detrich 1b 3 0 0 0
SmtNjgb eh 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 1 0 0 0
Andujar lf 3 0 0 0
Ambrgey lf 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 005 000 5
New York 104 000 01x 6

E_Kramer (1), Peraza (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, New York 10. 2B_Gardner (1), Urshela (1). HR_Goodwin (1), Oliva (1), Stanton (1), Torres (2). SF_Gardner.

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Anderson 3 8 5 5 0 2
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 2 1 0 0 0 4
Bednar 1 2 0 0 0 2
Cederlind L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Ogle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
New York
German 3 1 0 0 0 3
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson BS, 0-1 1-3 4 5 4 0 1
Lane 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Green 1 0 0 0 0 3
King W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 2 2

HBP_by_Cederlind (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Marty Foste.

T_3:01. A_2,428

