Yankees 6, Pirates 5

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|
|D.Fwler lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wi.Difo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gnzales 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Bltre rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mtchell rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mlone pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Moran 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|M.Perez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Braux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c-
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Trres ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Owen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Oliva rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swggrty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Krmer 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji-.Bae ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|SmtNjgb eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andujar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ambrgey lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|005
|000
|–
|5
|New York
|104
|000
|01x
|–
|6
E_Kramer (1), Peraza (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, New York 10. 2B_Gardner (1), Urshela (1). HR_Goodwin (1), Oliva (1), Stanton (1), Torres (2). SF_Gardner.
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson
|3
|
|8
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bednar
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cederlind L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Ogle
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|German
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|0
|1
|Lane
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|King W, 1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by_Cederlind (Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Marty Foste.
T_3:01. A_2,428
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments