On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees 7, Tigers 4

By The Associated Press
March 16, 2021 5:02 pm
< a min read
      
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 31 4 4 4
Gardner rf 4 0 0 0 A.Bddoo rf 3 1 1 1
T.Mlone rf 1 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 3 2 1 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0
Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0
A.Hicks dh 2 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
J.Braux ph 0 1 0 0 Cameron ph 1 0 0 0
Frazier lf 3 1 3 2 J.Schop 2b 3 0 1 0
Estrada ph 2 0 1 1 G.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0
Urshela ss 2 0 2 1 R.Nunez 1b 3 1 1 1
Vlzquez ss 2 0 1 0 Trklson 1b 1 0 0 0
Detrich 3b 2 1 0 1 Goodrum cf 3 0 0 0
O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 De.Hill lf 0 1 0 0
Tuchman cf 3 1 1 2 J.Jones lf 1 1 1 1
Florial cf 2 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 2 0 0 1
Ty.Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 Greiner c 1 0 0 0
Brantly c 3 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 2 0 0 0
McDwell c 0 0 0 0
New York 102 030 001 7
Detroit 020 000 101 4

E_McDowell (1). LOB_New York 9, Detroit 5. 2B_Velazquez (1), Schoop (1). HR_Frazier (2), Tauchman (2), Baddoo (3), Nunez (1), Jones (1). SB_Baddoo (1), Hill (4). CS_Estrada (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W, 2-0 3 2-3 3 2 2 1 5
Loaisiga H, 3 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Cessa 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Lyons H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Barraclough 1 0 1 0 1 1
Detroit
Fulmer L, 1-2 2 4 3 3 3 1
Holland 2 0 0 0 0 5
Garcia 1 3 3 3 0 1
Ramirez 3 0 0 0 2 2
Hutchison 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Cole (Castro), Fulmer (Voit).

WP_Fulmer.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

PB_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_3:13. A_2,059

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division's Dam Safety Production Center is overseeing vital dam maintenance