Yankees 7, Tigers 4

New York Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 31 4 4 4 Gardner rf 4 0 0 0 A.Bddoo rf 3 1 1 1 T.Mlone rf 1 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 3 2 1 0 W.Cstro ss 2 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Cstro ss 1 0 0 0 A.Hicks dh 2 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 J.Braux ph 0 1 0 0 Cameron ph 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 3 1 3 2 J.Schop 2b 3 0 1 0 Estrada ph 2 0 1 1 G.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 Urshela ss 2 0 2 1 R.Nunez 1b 3 1 1 1 Vlzquez ss 2 0 1 0 Trklson 1b 1 0 0 0 Detrich 3b 2 1 0 1 Goodrum cf 3 0 0 0 O.Praza ss 1 0 0 0 De.Hill lf 0 1 0 0 Tuchman cf 3 1 1 2 J.Jones lf 1 1 1 1 Florial cf 2 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 2 0 0 1 Ty.Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 Greiner c 1 0 0 0 Brantly c 3 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 2 0 0 0 McDwell c 0 0 0 0

New York 102 030 001 – 7 Detroit 020 000 101 – 4

E_McDowell (1). LOB_New York 9, Detroit 5. 2B_Velazquez (1), Schoop (1). HR_Frazier (2), Tauchman (2), Baddoo (3), Nunez (1), Jones (1). SB_Baddoo (1), Hill (4). CS_Estrada (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W, 2-0 3 2-3 3 2 2 1 5 Loaisiga H, 3 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Cessa 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Lyons H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barraclough 1 0 1 0 1 1

Detroit Fulmer L, 1-2 2 4 3 3 3 1 Holland 2 0 0 0 0 5 Garcia 1 3 3 3 0 1 Ramirez 3 0 0 0 2 2 Hutchison 1 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by_Cole (Castro), Fulmer (Voit).

WP_Fulmer.

PB_Rogers.

Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ramon De Jesu.

T_3:13. A_2,059

