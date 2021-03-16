Yankees 7, Tigers 4

|New York
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|Gardner rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|T.Mlone rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Voit 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Braux ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cameron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Estrada ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|G.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|R.Nunez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Vlzquez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trklson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Goodrum cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Praza ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Hill lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tuchman cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Jones lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ty.Wade 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McDwell c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|102
|030
|001
|–
|7
|Detroit
|020
|000
|101
|–
|4
E_McDowell (1). LOB_New York 9, Detroit 5. 2B_Velazquez (1), Schoop (1). HR_Frazier (2), Tauchman (2), Baddoo (3), Nunez (1), Jones (1). SB_Baddoo (1), Hill (4). CS_Estrada (2).
|New York
|Cole W, 2-0
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Loaisiga H, 3
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lyons H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|Fulmer L, 1-2
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Holland
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Garcia
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hutchison
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by_Cole (Castro), Fulmer (Voit).
WP_Fulmer.
PB_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ramon De Jesu.
T_3:13. A_2,059
