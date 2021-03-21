On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 33 3 8 3
Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0
G.Allen lf 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0
A.Judge dh 3 1 1 0 C.Bggio lf 3 0 1 0
Seigler ph 0 0 0 0 R.Urena lf 1 0 1 0
A.Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 0 0
Florial cf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera ss 1 0 0 0
Lu.Voit 1b 4 2 2 1 Grr Jr. 1b 1 0 0 0
LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 T.White 1b 2 0 1 0
Frazier rf 4 1 2 2 Hrnndez rf 3 1 1 1
Gittens 1b 1 0 1 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Smien 2b 2 1 1 1
Vlzquez 2b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0
Hgshoka c 3 1 1 0 Grichuk dh 3 0 2 0
Brantly c 1 0 0 0 Hiraldo ph 1 0 0 0
Estrada 3b 3 2 1 3 J.Panik 3b 2 0 0 0
Ty.Wade ss 4 0 2 1 K.Smith 3b 1 1 1 1
D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
R.Adams c 1 0 0 0
New York 403 001 000 8
Toronto 000 010 110 3

DP_New York 2, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Voit (2), Frazier (1), Wade (3), Urena (1), White (1). HR_Estrada (1), Hernandez (1), Semien (2), Smith (1). SB_Estrada (1). CS_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W, 3-0 5 4 1 1 1 8
Wojciechowski 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Luetge 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Russ 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Roark L, 2-1 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 5
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cole 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kay 4 2 1 1 2 3
Snead 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Snead (Seigler).

WP_Roark.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn; First, Marty Foster; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:22. A_

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies