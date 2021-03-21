Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Allen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Bggio lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seigler ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urena lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lu.Voit 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Grr Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|LaMarre rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detrich 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Smien 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vlzquez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hgshoka c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brantly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiraldo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 3b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|J.Panik 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ty.Wade ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|K.Smith 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|403
|001
|000
|–
|8
|Toronto
|000
|010
|110
|–
|3
DP_New York 2, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Voit (2), Frazier (1), Wade (3), Urena (1), White (1). HR_Estrada (1), Hernandez (1), Semien (2), Smith (1). SB_Estrada (1). CS_Gardner (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W, 3-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Wojciechowski
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Russ
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark L, 2-1
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kay
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Snead
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Snead (Seigler).
WP_Roark.
Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn; First, Marty Foster; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Will.
T_3:22. A_
