Yankees 8, Blue Jays 3

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 33 3 8 3 Gardner lf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf 3 0 0 0 G.Allen lf 1 0 0 0 J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 A.Judge dh 3 1 1 0 C.Bggio lf 3 0 1 0 Seigler ph 0 0 0 0 R.Urena lf 1 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 2 1 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 0 0 Florial cf 1 0 0 0 B.Vlera ss 1 0 0 0 Lu.Voit 1b 4 2 2 1 Grr Jr. 1b 1 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 1 0 0 0 T.White 1b 2 0 1 0 Frazier rf 4 1 2 2 Hrnndez rf 3 1 1 1 Gittens 1b 1 0 1 0 Placios rf 1 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 3 0 1 1 M.Smien 2b 2 1 1 1 Vlzquez 2b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 1 1 0 Grichuk dh 3 0 2 0 Brantly c 1 0 0 0 Hiraldo ph 1 0 0 0 Estrada 3b 3 2 1 3 J.Panik 3b 2 0 0 0 Ty.Wade ss 4 0 2 1 K.Smith 3b 1 1 1 1 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 R.Adams c 1 0 0 0

New York 403 001 000 – 8 Toronto 000 010 110 – 3

DP_New York 2, Toronto 2. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Voit (2), Frazier (1), Wade (3), Urena (1), White (1). HR_Estrada (1), Hernandez (1), Semien (2), Smith (1). SB_Estrada (1). CS_Gardner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W, 3-0 5 4 1 1 1 8 Wojciechowski 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Luetge 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Russ 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Goody 1 1 0 0 0 2

Toronto Roark L, 2-1 2 1-3 8 7 7 1 5 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cole 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kay 4 2 1 1 2 3 Snead 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Snead (Seigler).

WP_Roark.

Umpires_Home, DJ Reyburn; First, Marty Foster; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:22. A_

