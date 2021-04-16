Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

100-meter champ Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 4:00 am
1 min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The fastest man in the world, American sprinter Christian Coleman, will miss the Tokyo Olympics after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport did cut the 100-meter world champion’s ban from two years to 18 months, but the ban won’t expire until November, three months after the Olympics.

The panel of three judges said 18 months “was the appropriate sanction in the circumstances” because Coleman was not entirely at fault for one of his three missed tests in a one-year period.

They said it was “reasonable for the athlete to expect” a telephone call from a sample collection official to return to his apartment during the 60-minute period he said he would be available on Dec. 9, 2019.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

A call such is that is not required within the anti-doping rules, the judges acknowledged,.

The judges also noted Coleman “should have been on ‘high-alert’ on that day, given the two existing ‘whereabout’ failures against him.”

Coleman had challenged the two-year ban imposed last October by an independent tribunal at track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit.

He will now be clear to compete in the full 2022 season which includes the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Coleman won the 2019 world title in Doha, Qatar, after being cleared on a technicality to run because of missed tests.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center