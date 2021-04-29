On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2021 NFL Draft Selections

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:15 pm
< a min read
      
Thursday
FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence, qb, Clemson.

2. N.Y Jets, Zach Wilson, qb, BYU.

3. San Francisco (from Houston through Miami), Trey Lance, qb, North Dakota State.

4. Atlanta, Kyle Pitts, te, Florida.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

5. Cincinnati, Ja’Marr Chase, wr, LSU.

6. Miami (from Philadelphia), Jaylen, Waddle, wr, Alabama.

7. Detroit, Penei Sewell, ot, Oregon.

8. Carolina, Jaycee Horn, cb, South Carolina.

9. Denver, Patrick Surtain II, cb, Alabama.

10. Philadelphia (from Dallas), DeVonta Smith, wr, Alabama.

11. Chicago (from N.Y. Giants), Justin Fields, qb, Ohio State.

12. Dallas (from Philadelphia through San Francisco and Miami), Micah Parsons, lb, Penn State.

        Read more: Sports News

13. L.A. Chargers, Rashawn Slater, ot, Northwestern.

14. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Alijah Vera-Tucker, og, Southern Cal.

15 New England, Mac Jones, qb, Alabama.

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress