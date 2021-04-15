Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2021 WNBA Draft List

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 8:51 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday, April 15
First Round

1. Dallas (from New York), Charli Collier, F/C, Texas

2. Dallas, Awak Kuier, C, Virtus Eirene RG (Italy)

3. Atlanta, Aari McDonald, G, Arizona

4. Indiana, Kysre Gondrezick, G, West Virginia

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

5. Dallas (from Washington), Chelsea Dungee, G, Arkansas

6. New York (from Connecticut), Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA

7. Los Angeles (from Dallas), Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama

8. Chicago (from Phoenix), Shyla Heal, G, Townsville Fire (Australia)

9. Minnesota, Rennia Davis, G/F, Tennessee

10. Los Angeles, Stephanie Watts, G, Southern Cal

11. Seattle, Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M (traded to Indiana)

12. Las Vegas, Iliana Rupert, C, Tango Bourges Basket (France)

        Read more: Sports News

Second Round

13. Dallas (from New York), Dana Evans, G, Louisville

14. Las Vegas (from Indiana), Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas

15. Atlanta, Raquel Carrera, C, Valencia Basket Club (Spain)

16. Chicago (from Dallas), Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State

17. New York (from Washington), Didi Richards, G, Baylor

18. Seattle (from Connecticut), Kiana Williams, G, Stanford

19. Indiana (from Chicago), Unique Thompson, F, Auburn

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. Connecticut (from Phoenix), DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor

21. Connecticut (from Minnesota), Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan

22. Los Angeles, Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers

23. Seattle, N’Dea Jones, F, Texas A&M

24. Indiana (from Las Vegas), Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona

Third Round

25. New York, Valerie Higgins, G, Pacific

26. Indiana, Chelsey Perry, F, UT Martin

27. Atlanta, Lindsey Pulliam, G, Northwestern

28. Los Angeles (from Dallas), Ivana Raca, F, Wake Forest

29. New York (from Washington), Marine Fauthoux, G, Lyon Asvel Feminin (France)

30. Connecticut, Aleah Goodman, G, Oregon State

31. Indiana (from Chicago), Florencia Chagas, G, USE Scotti Rosa Empoli (Italy)

32. Phoenix, Ciera Johnson, C, Texas A&M

33. Indiana (from Minnesota), Maya Caldwell, G, Georgia

34. Los Angeles, Aina Ayuso, G, Spain

35. Seattle, Natalie Kucowski, F, Lafayette

36. Las Vegas, Kionna Jeter, G, Towson

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|12 GTC 2021
4|13 DISA Services Course
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center