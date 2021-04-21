Trending:
500 Home Runs

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 12:15 am
(x-active)
Through 2019
Player No.
1. Barry Bonds 762
2. Hank Aaron 755
3. Babe Ruth 714
4. Alex Rodriguez 696
5. x-Albert Pujols 663
6. Willie Mays 660
7. Ken Griffey Jr. 630
8. Jim Thome 612
9. Sammy Sosa 609
10. Frank Robinson 586
11. Mark McGwire 583
12. Harmon Killebrew 573
13. Rafael Palmeiro 569
14. Reggie Jackson 563
15. Manny Ramirez 555
16. Mike Schmidt 548
17. David Ortiz 541
18. Mickey Mantle 536
19. Jimmie Foxx 534
20. Willie McCovey 521
20. Frank Thomas 521
20. Ted Williams 521
23. Ernie Banks 512
23. Eddie Mathews 512
25. Mel Ott 511
26. Gary Sheffield 509
27. Eddie Murray 504

