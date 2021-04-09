On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

A brief look at the second round of the Masters

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 9:02 pm
1 min read
      

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Justin Rose shot even-par 72 and was at 7-under 137.

TRAILING: Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman were a stroke back, with Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman two shots off the pace.

GONE BEFORE THE WEEKEND: Dustin Johnson became only the 11th defending champion to miss the cut. Also coming up short: Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Sergio Garcia.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Zalatoris stuck a 9-iron to 10 feet of a back right pin on the par-3 16th, sparking a run of three straight birdies that put him in the final group on the weekend at Augusta.

TEMPER TANTRUM: Si Woo Kim broke his putter out of frustration and had to play the final four holes using a fairway metal.

KEY STATISTIC: Forty players broke par in the second round, compared with 12 the first day. The course played to an average score of 72.2, a significant drop from 74.5 on Thursday.

NOTEWORTHY: Five players who made the cut in their Masters debut in November are heading to the weekend again: Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I wanted to be here my entire life. Some people shy away from that, but I’m excited to be here. There’s no reason to feel intimidated now. I made it to here. And obviously, the job is not done by any means.” — Zalatoris, who is trying to become the first Masters rookie to claim the green jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game