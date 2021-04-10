On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Adams, The Citadel get loose on the ground beating Furman

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 5:29 pm
1 min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and The Citadel used its ground attack to beat Furman 26-7 on Saturday in the 100th all-time meeting between the two teams.

The Citadel has won five of its last seven against the Paladins. The Bulldogs (2-9, 2-5 Southern Conference) won in controlling fashion despite not completing a single pass.

Adams failed to connect on two passing attempts and backup Cooper Wallace misfired on his lone attempt of the day. But Adams made up for it with touchdown runs of 25 and 43 yards to help establish control.

Kyler Estes blocked Timmy Bleekrode’s punt attempt and recovered the ball in the end zone with 47 seconds left before the end of the first quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Colby Kintner kicked it high and short prompting a big bounce The Citadel’s Ryland Ayers fielded on the run. The play set up Adams’ first scoring run two plays later for a 13-0 advantage.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Hamp Sisson’s 28-yard scoring pass to Ryan Miller with 10:57 left before halftime reduced Furman’s (3-4, 3-4) to 13-7. After a scoreless third, Adams’s 47-yard scoring jaunt pushed the lead back to 13 with 5:16 remaining.

Jay Smith’s 31-yard pick-6 of Sisson with 1:42 to play sealed it.

Sisson completed 6-for-22 pass attempts for 124 yards and was intercepted twice.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game