On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32
Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41
Bridgeport 12 3 8 1 0 7 25 43

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50
Toronto 18 10 7 0 1 21 59 54
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 18 8 9 1 0 17 58 57
Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38
Texas 19 10 7 2 0 22 65 63
Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37
Cleveland 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Iowa 18 6 9 3 0 15 48 74
Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 16 11 3 2 0 24 55 47
Hershey 18 11 5 2 0 24 57 46
WB/Scranton 17 6 7 3 1 16 48 58
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rochester 12 6 4 1 1 14 39 41
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 15 3 7 4 1 11 40 59

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 19 16 3 0 0 32 68 40
San Diego 24 14 10 0 0 28 73 71
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60
Ontario 23 8 13 2 0 18 72 89
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56
Tucson 19 7 11 1 0 15 49 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 5, Rochester 1

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Toronto 5, Stockton 2

WB/Scranton 3, Binghamton 2

Iowa 2, Texas 1

Henderson 3, Tucson 1

San Diego 7, Ontario 2

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Providence at Utica, ppd

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law