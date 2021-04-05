On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33
Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43
Bridgeport 14 3 10 1 0 7 28 50

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 23 17 4 1 1 36 75 52
Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Stockton 20 8 11 1 0 17 60 64
Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42
Texas 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 72
Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40
Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 17 12 3 2 0 26 60 51
Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48
Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45
WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63
Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 16 3 8 4 1 11 42 63

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 21 17 4 0 0 34 73 45
San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 19 7 7 4 1 19 54 67
Ontario 24 8 14 2 0 18 76 95
Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Laval 4, Stockton 2

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Monday’s Games

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury