AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|17
|13
|3
|1
|0
|27
|57
|33
|Hartford
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|41
|43
|Bridgeport
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|7
|28
|50
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|23
|17
|4
|1
|1
|36
|75
|52
|Toronto
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|61
|61
|Manitoba
|20
|8
|10
|2
|0
|18
|54
|58
|Stockton
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|60
|64
|Belleville
|16
|6
|10
|0
|0
|12
|36
|51
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|17
|14
|2
|0
|1
|29
|77
|42
|Texas
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|67
|72
|Iowa
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|57
|76
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Cleveland
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|49
|40
|Rockford
|19
|6
|12
|1
|0
|13
|54
|74
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|60
|51
|Hershey
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|61
|48
|Syracuse
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|54
|45
|WB/Scranton
|18
|6
|7
|3
|2
|17
|52
|63
|Rochester
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|46
|50
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Binghamton
|16
|3
|8
|4
|1
|11
|42
|63
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|21
|17
|4
|0
|0
|34
|73
|45
|San Diego
|26
|16
|10
|0
|0
|32
|86
|78
|Bakersfield
|21
|11
|9
|0
|1
|23
|70
|59
|San Jose
|19
|7
|7
|4
|1
|19
|54
|67
|Ontario
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|76
|95
|Tucson
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|54
|68
|Colorado
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|50
|56
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 6, Ontario 4
Laval 4, Stockton 2
Monday’s Games
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, ppd
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
