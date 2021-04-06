Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33
Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43
Bridgeport 14 3 10 1 0 7 28 50

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55
Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58
Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42
Texas 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 72
Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40
Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48
Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45
WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63
Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 17 4 8 4 1 13 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 22 18 4 0 0 36 75 46
San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78
Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59
San Jose 20 7 7 4 2 20 55 69
Ontario 24 8 14 2 0 18 76 95
Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Tuesday’s Games

Stockton 3, Laval 1

Henderson 2, San Jose 1

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 DevSecOps: Building Secure,...
4|6 Federal Insights Exchange Session -...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park