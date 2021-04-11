On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39
Hartford 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 46
Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 23 10 11 2 0 22 67 68
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Belleville 19 7 11 1 0 15 46 64

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54
Texas 24 11 11 2 0 24 73 81
Iowa 22 9 9 4 0 22 65 82
Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 49
Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65
WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69
Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72
Utica 11 6 4 0 1 13 37 38

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55
San Diego 29 17 12 0 0 34 97 92
Bakersfield 24 14 9 0 1 29 84 67
San Jose 22 8 8 4 2 22 60 75
Colorado 20 9 8 2 1 21 59 62
Ontario 26 9 14 3 0 21 84 102
Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 6, Providence 1

Laval 4, Toronto 3

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Manitoba 3, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4

Cleveland 9, Rochester 2

Chicago 5, Iowa 4

Syracuse 5, Utica 1

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1

Tucson 4, San Diego 1

Colorado 3, Texas 0

        Read more: Sports News

Rockford at Grand Rapids, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 0

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monday’s Games

Belleville at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game