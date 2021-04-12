Trending:
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39
Hartford 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 46
Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65
Belleville 20 7 12 1 0 15 47 69

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54
Texas 25 11 12 2 0 24 74 85
Iowa 22 9 9 4 0 22 65 82
Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42
Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46
Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 49
Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65
WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69
Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72
Utica 11 6 4 0 1 13 37 38

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55
San Diego 29 17 12 0 0 34 97 92
Bakersfield 24 14 9 0 1 29 84 67
San Jose 23 9 8 4 2 24 65 76
Colorado 21 10 8 2 1 23 63 63
Ontario 27 9 15 3 0 21 85 107
Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 0

Colorado 4, Texas 1

San Jose 5, Ontario 1

Monday’s Games

Manitoba 5, Belleville 1

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

