AHL Glance

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41 Hartford 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 52 Bridgeport 17 3 13 1 0 7 36 66

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 73 Stockton 23 9 13 1 0 19 67 73

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 28 12 14 2 0 26 86 96 Iowa 24 10 10 4 0 24 73 88 Cleveland 16 10 5 1 0 21 63 45 Grand Rapids 17 9 6 2 0 20 56 50 Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 19 10 8 1 0 21 66 57 Rochester 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 70 WB/Scranton 21 7 9 3 2 19 60 75 Utica 14 8 5 0 1 17 47 47 Binghamton 20 5 9 5 1 16 56 75

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 25 19 6 0 0 38 82 56 San Diego 31 19 12 0 0 38 106 97 Bakersfield 27 16 10 0 1 33 93 75 San Jose 26 11 9 4 2 28 76 88 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117 Tucson 24 9 13 2 0 20 65 79

Thursday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 4, Stockton 2

San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Henderson 2, Tucson 1

Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Friday’s Games

Providence 6, Utica 2

Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4

Bakersfield 1, Ontario 0

San Jose 5, Texas 3

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

