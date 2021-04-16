On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41
Hartford 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 52
Bridgeport 17 3 13 1 0 7 36 66

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 73
Stockton 23 9 13 1 0 19 67 73

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54
Texas 28 12 14 2 0 26 86 96
Iowa 24 10 10 4 0 24 73 88
Cleveland 16 10 5 1 0 21 63 45
Grand Rapids 17 9 6 2 0 20 56 50
Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 19 10 8 1 0 21 66 57
Rochester 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 70
WB/Scranton 21 7 9 3 2 19 60 75
Utica 14 8 5 0 1 17 47 47
Binghamton 20 5 9 5 1 16 56 75

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 25 19 6 0 0 38 82 56
San Diego 31 19 12 0 0 38 106 97
Bakersfield 27 16 10 0 1 33 93 75
San Jose 26 11 9 4 2 28 76 88
Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117
Tucson 24 9 13 2 0 20 65 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2

Belleville 4, Stockton 2

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

San Diego 2, Ontario 1

Henderson 2, Tucson 1

Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd

Toronto at Laval, ppd

Friday’s Games

Providence 6, Utica 2

Binghamton 6, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 5, Iowa 4

Bakersfield 1, Ontario 0

        Read more: Sports News

San Jose 5, Texas 3

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, ppd

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|12 GTC 2021
4|15 DigiMarCon East 2021 - Digital...
4|15 AWS Public Sector Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff paid a visit to federally-funded vaccination center