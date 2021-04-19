On Air: For Your Benefit
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 10:09 am
All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 19 14 4 1 0 29 64 41
Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56
Bridgeport 18 4 13 1 0 9 40 66

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74
Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58
Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Cleveland 17 11 5 1 0 23 69 48
Grand Rapids 18 9 6 3 0 21 59 54
Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 20 11 8 1 0 23 70 58
Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76
WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79
Utica 14 8 5 0 1 17 47 47
Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 27 20 7 0 0 40 88 62
San Diego 32 19 13 0 0 38 107 102
Bakersfield 28 17 10 0 1 35 98 76
San Jose 27 12 9 4 2 30 80 90
Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71
Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Tucson 3, Henderson 2

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Bakersfield at San Diego, ppd

Monday’s Games

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

